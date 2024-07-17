Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,513,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,149 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,375,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,507,000 after buying an additional 52,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after buying an additional 47,004 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.