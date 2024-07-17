Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Plexus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,001. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,001. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.