Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 1.9 %

RB Global stock opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC started coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

