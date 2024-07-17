Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 9,359 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.17.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

