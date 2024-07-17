Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEOG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,772.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

