Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $180.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day moving average is $165.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

