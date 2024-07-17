Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $276.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

