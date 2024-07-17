Insider Buying: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director Purchases 719 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.1 %

FIS stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. 2,731,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,654. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 205,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 275,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,479 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

