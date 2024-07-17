Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 3.5 %

ISSC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. 43,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,545. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.