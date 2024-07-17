ICON Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.07 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $162.99 million and $4.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,008,589,844 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

