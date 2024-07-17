HSBC Initiates Coverage on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Equities research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ALV opened at $111.12 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,058,000 after buying an additional 117,060 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $2,314,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 36,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.