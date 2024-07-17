Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 724,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 969.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 109,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,532. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $665.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

