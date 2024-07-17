Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $11.72 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $11.72 or 0.00017861 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $178.34 million and approximately $30.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,217,525 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

