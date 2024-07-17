Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $288,274,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,154,000 after buying an additional 116,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $133,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,693.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.