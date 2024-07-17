Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,622,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $3,292,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,960,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 69.1% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $296.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average is $155.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.