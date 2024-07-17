Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 1,841,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,750. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

