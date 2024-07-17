Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Down 13.3% in June

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,480,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after buying an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

