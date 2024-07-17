Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. 2,800,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $63.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

