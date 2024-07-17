Henry James International Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew accounts for about 1.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 883,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several analysts have commented on SNN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

