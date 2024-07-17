Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $86,875.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 849,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,119,097.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $689,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $86,875.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 849,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,119,097.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 266.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 23.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

