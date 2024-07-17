Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,854 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 507.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $20,242,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,222,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 105,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 89,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simply Good Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.