Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 18 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,851,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,385,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $246,031,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,994,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $100.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8,399.99. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,540.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7,610.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,550.51.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

