Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $137,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 226,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

