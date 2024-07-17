Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 17.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 228,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Report on ORI

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 96,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.