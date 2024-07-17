Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 51,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

