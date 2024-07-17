Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,259 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SMFG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 160,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,201. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.