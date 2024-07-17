Head-To-Head Comparison: RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA) vs. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) and RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $4.24 billion 2.70 $416.30 million $0.36 25.89 RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $4.74 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kinross Gold and RCF Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than RCF Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kinross Gold and RCF Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 1 2 4 0 2.43 RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus price target of $8.57, suggesting a potential downside of 8.03%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than RCF Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and RCF Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 9.86% 9.34% 5.47% RCF Acquisition N/A -37.34% 4.24%

Summary

Kinross Gold beats RCF Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

