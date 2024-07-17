HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.91 million, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 461,692 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

