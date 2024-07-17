Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) to Issue $1.72 Quarterly Dividend

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 1.72 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Graham has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $778.75 on Wednesday. Graham has a 12 month low of $555.76 and a 12 month high of $782.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

