Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $75.00 at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Shares of GMED opened at $72.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after buying an additional 3,732,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,689,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,613,000 after buying an additional 1,123,540 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,632,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,263.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 848,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 785,970 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

