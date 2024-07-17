Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.13.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
