GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Up to $54.42

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.42, but opened at $57.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $61.52, with a volume of 1,662,969 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

