Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 199,440 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,440 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical accounts for 3.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Globus Medical worth $49,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $161,816,000 after buying an additional 110,912 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after buying an additional 252,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $95,537,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96,713 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. 1,098,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,874. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813 over the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

