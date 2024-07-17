Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

