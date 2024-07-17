Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Trading Up 1.2%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $70.80. Approximately 1,125,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,449,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

