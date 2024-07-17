Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Gentherm comprises about 1.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $20,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $10,991,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after buying an additional 183,170 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 135,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,927. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

