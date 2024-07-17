General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 96,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,117. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.