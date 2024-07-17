FY2025 Earnings Estimate for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BILL in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BILL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BILL opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BILL by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.