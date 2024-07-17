Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22, Yahoo Finance reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

