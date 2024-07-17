Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22, Yahoo Finance reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
