Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of FT opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.
