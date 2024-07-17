Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FT opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

