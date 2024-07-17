Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.51% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 182,951 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

