Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 2.2 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.69.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $1.0206 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

