FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FirstRand stock remained flat at $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. FirstRand has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

