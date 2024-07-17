First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.57

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 869596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3,888.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,497,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after buying an additional 3,410,291 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 105.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,335,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,533,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 551,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,175,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,786 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.