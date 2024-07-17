Financial Review: Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) versus ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH)

ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASAP and Advantage Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ASAP alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $130.00 million 0.01 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.01 Advantage Solutions $4.16 billion 0.32 -$63.26 million ($0.07) -58.43

ASAP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASAP and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential downside of 16.06%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than ASAP.

Profitability

This table compares ASAP and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% Advantage Solutions -0.36% -5.26% -1.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of ASAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ASAP has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats ASAP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASAP

(Get Free Report)

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential and private label services; and digital marketing, and digital media and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ASAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.