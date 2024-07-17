Financial Contrast: Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of REV Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% REV Group 9.41% 16.85% 5.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Fisker and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fisker and REV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A REV Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

REV Group has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.87%. Given REV Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REV Group is more favorable than Fisker.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and REV Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million 0.08 -$939.95 million ($2.22) -0.01 REV Group $2.64 billion 0.52 $45.30 million $4.09 6.50

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

REV Group beats Fisker on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), Magellan, Capacity, and LayMor brand names. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

