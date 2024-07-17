Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 664,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.8 days.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FRRPF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,184. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

