Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 664,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.8 days.
Fiera Capital Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of FRRPF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,184. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $6.49.
About Fiera Capital
