Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,059,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 3,783,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

FNMA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 4,064,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,552. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $37.37 billion for the quarter.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

