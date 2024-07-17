FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $442.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.21 and a 200 day moving average of $443.34. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

