Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Eversource Energy worth $52,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after buying an additional 177,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ES traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 438,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,987. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.